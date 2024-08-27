Wanderlust Ghana, known for its adventurous Accra-London road trip, seems to be planning a new expedition

A teaser image on social media shows flags of four countries, hinting at a route they may take if their plans are successful

Social media users who commented on the posts asked to either join the group or buy the t-shirts if they are printed

Wanderlust Ghana, the group that organised the 16-day road trip from Accra to London, is planning another expedition.

The group is known for their free spirit and love for travel and adventure.

Members of Wanderlust Ghana share teasers of their next trip on social media. Photo credit: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, a vital group member, Kwabena Peprah, shared an image that seems to be a teaser of what may happen at a scheduled time.

The image has a designed shirt with the flags of four countries with an inscription on it. The flags are that of Ghana, France, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

Under the Flags are captured the possible cities they would visit. The journey would possibly start from Accra, Ghana, through Paris, France, and then to Dubai, UAE, and Cape Town, South Africa.

Then, a larger font reads ‘30,000km expedition over land’.

Many took an interest in Wanderlust Ghana after about twelve of them left Ghana on a 16-day road trip to London. By the time they reached their destination, there were nine people since some had to attend to other businesses.

Ghanaians comment on Wanderlust teaser image

Several Ghanaians who saw the post asked for updates or if they could at least buy a designed shirt. YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments. Read them below:

Victor Elorm Morgah said:

“It has chop for there 🔥🔥🔥”

Kwame Kuxoafah wrote:

“We are waiting steadily for updates”

Mary Dsane said:

“If I owned a land-rover defender with modern features and comforts ...”

Ryzinup Baakope wrote:

“Vrooooooom 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Yoofi Bennett said:

“Hmmm u guys are high on something eh? 😂😂😂😂😂 let me wait for u to come out of it and then we will check ….😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Alhassan Ishaaq Kabore wrote:

“Price please I need this badly.”

Amewushika Sheena said:

“Can we at least buy the shirts? I want this colour”

Cars used for Wanderlust trip arrive in Ghana

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the vehicles used for the historic 10,000 km trip from Accra to London were in Ghana.

The cars were shipped from the UK to Ghana after many suggested they bring them back for others to see and share in the history.

Several Ghanaians then requested a party to celebrate the cars upon their arrival.

Source: YEN.com.gh