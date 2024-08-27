Joseph Nti, CEO of JK Poly Ghana Limited, hired a Ghana Army chopper to transport his late mother's body from Accra to Asante Akyem Akutuase for her burial

The chopper landed at a school, where the family received the body with emotional tears and traditional customs

Several social media users commented with varied views, while others believe it is to prove his love for his mother

Joseph Nti, the Chief Executive Officer of JK Poly Ghana Limited, hired a chopper from the Ghana Army to convey her mother's body from Accra to Asante Akyem Akutuase in the Ashanti Region.

In a video on Facebook, the helicopter landed in an open school where the family received the body.

As the chopper landed, many shed tears, and the family poured libation as part of customs before the body was brought out.

Joseph Nti's mother, Dora Ama Kwarteng, was given a befitting burial on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Asante Akyem Akutuase.

Ghanaians comment on chopper conveying the dead

Several social media users who saw the video shared by Zionfelix reacted to it. YEN.com.gh collated the reactions. Read them below:

Nana Opoku said:

“Wasting all this money and probably the youth in the town are jobless yet y'all complain and say Ghana is tough.”

Rahman Ranger wrote:

“Ghana is a comedy country how can the air force helicopter be now used in escorting dead people who are not even in the military foolish country.”

Acknuel Newborn said:

“Only in the Asante region and Ghana... village live saaaa.... this never happen outside.”

Brawn Sugar asked:

“But my question is did the late really enjoy all this before now? Or it's just some kind of show off?”

König Barosky wrote:

“So the integrity of our first security system of the land can be bought by any ordinary person with money. Those uniforms deserve better than loitering at private funerals and escorting underground celebrities.😒.”

Felix AY said:

“So now it means the Ghana Armed Forces helicopters are used to carry Private dead bodies right? Several occasions I've witnessed military helicopters being used to carry dead bodies 🤔hmmm.”

Josephine Jamson wrote:

“When his mother was alive did he do all these as a party for her then that’s good and gorgeous if not hhmmmm ebusua do funu.”

