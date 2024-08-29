A Ghanaian man has inspired the youth after he opened up on his work as a coconut seller

In a video, he stated that he stated although his work may be tagged as demeaning, he still earns money from it

Many people who took to the comment section of the video commended him for using his experience to inspire others

A Ghanaian man, who makes a living selling coconut, has cleared some misconceptions surrounding his work.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Wundef Media, the young man, in setting the record straight, remarked that his job is very lucrative despite people's perceptions of it.

Although he did not precisely say how much he earned from his job, he explained that the coconut business is able to take good care of his family.

He also added that salaried workers who earn between GH¢3000 and GH¢5000 could not brag about their financial success when they meet him in person.

"I have three kids, and they all attend a private school. I have done so many jobs before becoming a coconut seller. I spend GH¢200 on my children's food" The question is why I am still doing this business."

He concluded by saying that there are jobs in Ghana but added that the youth consider many of them demeaning.

Ghanaians praise the coconut seller

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video commended the young man for using his coconut business to inspire the youth.

ben kuffour ESQ indicated:

"There are jobs in Ghana but guy guy nti they are hungry in Accra."

King Piccanto reacted:

"Snr. Charles this guy has spoken well."

Doctor quits job to be a coconut seller

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian man had talked about quitting his job as a medical doctor to go into coconut farming.

In an interview on the YouTube page of The Ghanaian Farmer, Dr Samuel Hodor Mensah said his decision to quit his job to become a coconut farmer was primarily because of his passion for farming.

He said that after working in the medical field for five years, he felt it was time to concentrate fully on farming.

