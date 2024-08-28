A Ghanaian man in the UK got emotional as he opened up about why his previous marriage failed

In a video, he explained that his marriage began to crumble after he relocated his wife to the UK

Many people who took the comment section of the video have comforted the man regarding his ordeal

An elderly Ghanaian man who relocated to the UK has regretted his decision to sponsor his wife to join him in that country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTibe page of Kofi TV, the elderly Ghanaian man who works as a security guard says his wife's attitude changed after he rejected the idea of them applying for child benefit.

Elderly Ghanaian in the UK laments in trending video after wife divorces him. Photo credit: @JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images @Koif TV/YouTube.

He said he returned from work day only to find out his wife had single-handedly gone to register for child benefit, a move which meant that his children had to be moved to a different place.

Looking visibly sad, the man said his wife has divorced him and also refused to let him reunite with the children.

"I am very clsoe to the children, so sometimes when I return from work and sit in the living room alone, I feel very sad."

When quizzed whether he had plans to get married again, the elderly man could not give a definite answer but stated that he would return to Ghana once he retired from work.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians comfort the security guard

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video offered words of encouragement to the man regarding his ordeal.

@herexcellencyebba2200 commented:

"Sorry daddy .everything will be fine."

@Eddydanso stated:

"What this man is saying is true. They even do more than this is very serious."

@francisappiah1542 reacted:

"It’s simple the women never loved them. It happens many times when the couples in Italy moved to another country like Germany and UK they leave their men."

Man lamnets as wife jilts him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has opened up about the circumstances that led to the collapse of his marriage.

In a video on TikTok, the man who is currently resident in the UK said his wife walked out of the marriage after he confessed to cheating on her.

The man says he never intended to be unfaithful but admitted that circumstances beyond his control led him to have an affair outside his marriage.

