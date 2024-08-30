A video of Ghanaian journalist Anny Osabutey vibing with former Arsenal Captain Xhaka has surfaced online

The video shared on X shows Anny very delighted to meet with the former Arsenal star, who was with his family

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comments section to express their views

Ghanaian freelance journalist Anny Osabutey has mesmerised netizens after sharing a video of his meeting with former Arsenal Granit Xhaka.

Anny Osabutey was very happy after meeting the renowned footballer in Düsseldorf, Germany. Sharing the video of their meeting, Anny indicated that Xhaka, who was with his family when they met, was very friendly.

A Ghanaian journalist is sharing his experience of meeting with former Arsenal player, Xhaka. Image source: Anny Osabutey

"I bumped into former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka and his wife and lovely kids at an outside restaurant in Düsseldorf. He was so kind and accepted my request for a video and photograph. Really happy to see him thriving at his new club, Bayern Leverkusen, where he's won two titles," he said.

Watch the video below:

Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka is a Swiss professional footballer who plays midfielder for the Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and captains the Swiss national team. In 2016, he signed up to play for Arsenal and briefly served as Captain.

Netizens react to Osabutey's meeting with Xhaka

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some were delighted over Anny Osabutey's meeting with Xhaka, others were not.

@benjamin_senyo wrote:

"Do you really have to say that he won 2 trophies. Arsenal fans left the chat."

@YTagbor wrote:

"Now you are chopping government money and you happy traveling the world. Policies."

@Akuraseboger wrote:

"Guys guess who I am". if it was the other way round anka drugging nkoa."

@L0pez_01 wrote:

"So happy for you. If You Like Don't Forget."

@STEROL17 wrote:

"Wow. fantastic Bro, nice fella."

@kofi_abrentsie wrote:

"This guy be cool like that?"

@Rasheed844 wrote:

"Arsenal legend. U dey whine me."

Xhaka scores Puskas Award Contender for Leverkusen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2023/24 Bundesliga season had started with Leverkusen facing Borussia Monchengladbach.

German fans were treated to an incredible strike by former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka, who scored a belter for Leverkusen.

During his seven years at the Emirates Stadium, the Swiss midfielder scored numerous beautiful goals.

