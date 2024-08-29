A video of Mr Happiness spending quality time with his lover in the Netherlands has surfaced online

Mr Happiness, in the video shared on X, jabbed Ghanaian ladies, describing them as materialistic

Many netizens who saw his post agreed with his assertion and expressed their views in the comments section

Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man who recently naturalised to become a Dutch citizen, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian ladies, branding them as "mercenaries" in their relationship approach.

Mr Happiness is jabbing Ghanaian ladies, alleging that they are "mercenaries." Image source: Mr Happiness

In a video, Mr Happiness did not mince words as he compared his experiences with women in Ghana to those in the Netherlands.

He noted that one liberating aspect of his new life in the Netherlands is the absence of the expectation to constantly send mobile money to Ghananain ladies as a prerequisite for maintaining a romantic relationship.

Flaunting his Dutch lover in the video that has since gone video on X, he emphatically stated that:

"I don't need to send momo before I kiss my girl. I don't have to send momo before chopping love. My girlfriend does not need momo before eating or buying clothes."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mr Happiness' comments

Mr Happiness' comments have generated a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many agreeing with his assertion.

@_JohnJnr wrote:

"Does your girlfriend have a sister? Tell her I am single."

@kp45600 wrote:

"This no be kissing ooo.. Kiss b3n koraaa nie."

@kbilien wrote:

"Why u dey kiss like you dey this? Eiii kofi."

@Ludajnr3Jnr wrote:

"Obronii baa de3 you don’t need momo for anything o."

@DCCORE88 wrote:

"STONEBOWY too says chop life, enjoy life cos body no be firewood!"

@Newday_07 wrote:

"Good to see you happy."

@badman_me1 wrote:

"Keep pressing."

@MayBoss66 wrote:

"akoa wei paaa."

Date Rush lady fights momo vendor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, Lady Popolampo, who appeared in season 11 of the reality TV show Date Rush accosted a momo vendor.

This was after the vendor refused to withdraw GH¢3.00 for Lady Popolampo, which annoyed her. Netizens who saw the video expressed varied opinions in the comments section, with some defending Lady Popolampa, while others took the momo vendor's side.

