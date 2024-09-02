Ghanaian Lady Meets Obroni Boyfriend For The First Time At Terminal-3: "Finally Welcome My Habibi"
- Hajia Rumaiya, a young Ghanaian lady has welcomed an Obroni man, whom she claimed was her boyfriend, at the arrival hall of the Terminal 3
- A video posted on TikTok captured Hajia Rumaiya and her Obroni boyfriend having a conversation at the Kotoka International Airport
- The young Ghanaian lady indicated in the comment section of the video that she was leaving the shores of Ghana with her man.
A young Ghanaian lady has met her Obroni boyfriend in person for the first time after he arrived in the country recently.
The lady, identified as Hajia Rumaiya, suggested in a TikTok video post that she had been dating the Obroni (White) boyfriend distantly for many months.
Hajia Rumaiya was spotted at the Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport in Accra welcoming her boyfriend into the country.
The video captioned, "Finally welcome my habibi," captured the Ghanaian lady having a conversation with her Obroni boyfriend. Habibi is an Arabic word which literally means "my love."
Hajia Rumaiya, who was in the company of her friends, appeared ecstatic after meeting her man at the airport.
The young lady suggested she was leaving the country soon while responding to some comments under the video.
Reactions to the Hajia Rumaiya's video
Hajia Rumaiya's video attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Some of the comments are compiled below:
@issakabarachisu said:
"wooo am very happy for you, please can we chat private pls."
@Catherine_tellos also said:
"You."
@Hajia Rumaiya replied:
"Am leaving the country be there."
@Catherine_tellos also replied:
"I will go with you."
Hajia Rumaiya replied again
"Ok u will be my bride."
@Ibraheem Baba Gado commented:
"So he snatched you from me."
Ghanaian welcomes Obroni boyfriend in Ghana
In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady, identified as Adjoa Lipsey was filled with joy after welcoming her Obroni boyfriend to Ghana.
The Obroni man's visit was the first time he and his Ghanaian girlfriend met after engaging in a long-distance relationship.
They were later seen in a video shared on TikTok having a good time at a restaurant in Accra.
