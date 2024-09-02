Hajia Rumaiya, a young Ghanaian lady has welcomed an Obroni man, whom she claimed was her boyfriend, at the arrival hall of the Terminal 3

A young Ghanaian lady has met her Obroni boyfriend in person for the first time after he arrived in the country recently.

The lady, identified as Hajia Rumaiya, suggested in a TikTok video post that she had been dating the Obroni (White) boyfriend distantly for many months.

Hajia Rumaiya was spotted at the Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport in Accra welcoming her boyfriend into the country.

The video captioned, "Finally welcome my habibi," captured the Ghanaian lady having a conversation with her Obroni boyfriend. Habibi is an Arabic word which literally means "my love."

Hajia Rumaiya, who was in the company of her friends, appeared ecstatic after meeting her man at the airport.

The young lady suggested she was leaving the country soon while responding to some comments under the video.

Reactions to the Hajia Rumaiya's video

Hajia Rumaiya's video attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Some of the comments are compiled below:

@issakabarachisu said:

"wooo am very happy for you, please can we chat private pls."

@Catherine_tellos also said:

"You."

@Hajia Rumaiya replied:

"Am leaving the country be there."

@Catherine_tellos also replied:

"I will go with you."

Hajia Rumaiya replied again

"Ok u will be my bride."

@Ibraheem Baba Gado commented:

"So he snatched you from me."

