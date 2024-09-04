A young Ghanaian lady has shared some factors causing men in their thirties and forties to be single and those in the twenties to be attached

Eyram Yehoussie said most older men neither respect their women or treat them well as compared to those in their twenties

Several netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to share their different opinions on the matter

A Ghanaian entrepreneur, Eyram Yehoussie, has shared one reason why men in their thirties and forties are single while those in their 20s are getting all the women.

Eyram Yehoussie explained that the men in the mentioned age brackets act differently from each other.

Ghanaian lady Eyram Yehoussie says men in their twenties are dating older women because the older men do not respect them. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X by @sikaofficial1, Eyram Yehoussie said most men in their thirties and forties are single because they lack what the younger ones have.

She said the boys in their twenties respect and treat their women better than the older men.

“These days you realise that the young boys in their 20s have so much respect and treat women well than their older brothers in their 30s and 40s. So now you see that more younger guys are dating older women. How do you think they are bagging them? Respect!”

She added that because most older men do not respect women, they may have all it takes, but no lady wants to be with them.

“That’s why you will have a fine face and someone who does not have a fine face but his consistency and energy towards the woman.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Eyram Yehoussie’s assertion

Several people on social media who watched the video disagreed with Eyram and wondered if she lived in the same country as them.

YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@manuelphrimpz said:

“Respect respect no nyinaa y3 sika sem oo. The hate for broke men these days be too much”

@samuelkwakye58 wrote:

“If a man sat on TV, had the camera on him and said women in their 30s and 40s don’t have sense, I guarantee you that, there will calls for him to retract or apologize to women but it’s all fun and games when it’s the other gender”

@benmintahx said:

“How is an older woman still not married? She didn’t respect!”

@bertoluchi1st wrote:

“Lies. Older men are dating younger women at a higher rate. And it’s not because the older men don’t have sense, it’s because you come with baggage that they don’t want to deal with. The younger men are broker and have more time for your bs.”

@ysarfoboafo said:

“Seckof someone take show you Enti you Dey diss we the 30-40 year olds”

@dannygh_ asked:

“Does she want it solemn or does she want it with a little bit of display?”

Red flags ladies should look out for in men

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared nine red flags women should watch out for in men before getting into a love relationship.

In the video, the man said ladies must avoid men with any of the nine behaviours he mentioned.

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to express their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh