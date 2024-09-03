A video of an elderly Ghanaian man using his life to advise the youth has got people talking online

The man stated that he is single even in his old age and advised the youth to be circumspect when it comes to their love lives

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the statements made by the man

An elderly Ghanaian man is trending after a video of him advising the youth went viral on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @agyafosu4, the elderly man was spotted in a kiosk advising young men to treat their partners with respect and dignity.

Elderly Ghanaian opens up on being single and advises the youth in video below Photo credit: @agyafosu4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"Know that words carry power; hence, anything a woman says against you out of pain will work."

With a look of concern, he advised women not to act in haste if their partners decide to end the relationship.

He also urged such women to take solace in the fact that despite his old age, he still is single.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 19,000 and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the Elderly Ghanaians man comment

obaapa tiwaa reacted:

"Am concentrating on the lotto numbers on the door."

Phadax10 commented:

"Drop the 2 sure and shun dey advice us."

kuksbell wrote:

"Aww you r blessed old boy,that God for my grandpa too he is 97, full of wisdom."

Baby _Vicky wrote:

"I unposted it immediately after I heard the last part."

efya bae wrote:

"Agya de3 wanyini aduro yi wo de aware3 3y3 d3n, anyway thanks for the advice."

Nharnha Ahmah4 added:

"Hmm but the last part make me smile."

Sandylove added:

"God bless you grandfather."

Lady laments being single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her desire to find a lover.

In a TikTok video, the lady said she was single and wished to have a companion, a man with whom she could share her happy and sad moments.

She often wished to go home to a man who would talk, cuddle, and listen to her rants, but finding the right person for a meaningful relationship had been tough.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh