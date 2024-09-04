A video of a Ghanaian lady advising fellow ladies not to date men who earn less than GH¢2,000 a month has surfaced

The lady in the video explained that a man who earns less than GH¢2,000 a month cannot take care of them

Her comment sparked outrage among netizens who saw the video and shared their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has advised women not to enter relationships with men who earn less than GH¢2,000 a month.

She explained in a viral video that a man who earns less than GH¢2,000 a month cannot take care of a lady and her family and, therefore, should be avoided.

In her video, the young lady stressed that it is a man's responsibility to assist his partner financially; therefore, he must earn enough to care for his woman and her family.

Video sparks outrage

Her comment, however, did not sit well with many netizens who saw the video. She's received heavy backlash from many, who classified her comment as "bad advice."

@blessmanbuzz wrote:

"I pity the one dating her."

@rbbsparta27 wrote:

"Let me know if you’re ready to know where she lives and what her mom does for a living."

@JeffDapson wrote:

"Meaning women should not be working on their own for their own money lol . A time is coming that most women will regret not owning anything."

@Sikas3mOliver7 wrote:

"Wo kwasia s3 nt3w, wo ha tantan s3 Senegalfo) fe3. Obaa )ta ahomakye aaa, 3b)n an)pa nn)nsia. Your forehead like Russiafo) soldiers boot. Kurasinii baa, no sensible guy will date a foolish girl like you."

@klazikman wrote:

"Ebi u ppl wey Dey give these girls the platform… she just want to trend and you are helping her.. once she gains followers she will start selling stuffs on her timeline."

Lady advises on whom not to date

In an earlier publication, the same young lady advised her fellow ladies in long-term relationships to break up with their men who cannot give them GH¢2,000 a week for their upkeep.

Her previous comment, again, sparked a lot of outrage on social media.

