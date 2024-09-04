A Canadian-based Ghanaian has advised those earning less than GH¢15,000 monthly in Ghana to consider moving abroad

He emphasised that even people abroad struggle with such incomes and urged Ghanaians overseas to prioritise needs

Several social media users who watched the video have shared somewhat varied opinions on what advice the man gave

A Canadian-based Ghanaian has encouraged certain categories of Ghanaians to leave the country in search of greener pastures.

The man said that considering the cost of living in Ghana, some people must rather travel abroad so they can make a living.

In a video shared on X by @sikaofficial1, the man said people who earn less than GH¢15,000 as a monthly salary should move away from Ghana.

He often wondered how people who earn below GH¢15,000 every month survived in Ghana, considering the current cost of living.

He explained further that even those abroad cannot live on such an amount, considering their monthly financial obligations.

The man also advised Africans, especially Ghanaians abroad, to remain focused on the reason they left their home countries for another.

He indicated that Ghanaians and other Africans who travel searching for greener pastures must put their needs before their wants.

"I can see a phone and say I want it, but I do not need it. If you travel abroad, your needs must come first so you work towards them. For example, you need legal documents so you can stay in the country; you need a job and money to pay the bills. You want luxurious things which can wait."

Netizens comment on man's travel advice

Several social media users reacted to the video. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

@Climax84 said:

“Aspecific,that to,that why"

@rache16348 wrote:

“15k? Lol how many people in this country earn 5k sef. That means all of us should relocate oo”

@Gh_Durk said:

“They do engage us like but when we get there before you will see if pepper is black”

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

“Make I start do susu erh”

@Amaredoe said:

“It will amaze you since he relocated he hasn't seen $30000 in his bank account before.”

@ChrisArthurjr wrote:

“15k GHANA CEDI thats just only $1000 ,thats somebodys weekly pay after taxes if you cant earn that in Ghana in a month then tou gotta get out quick”

@sean_miah said:

“It’s not always about the money though”

@deninhonell wrote:

“And 15000 Ghana cedis wouldn’t take you through the month in yunkie too. U go perch if u earn 15000 cedis for yunkie. So if that can take care of you basic needs in Ghana. I will also advise not to relocate.”

Ghanaian lady in UK wants to return

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman who travelled to the UK regretted leaving her successful business.

Tracy Osei said she moved to the UK to support her son's football dreams but earns significantly less and plans to return once he turns 18.

She advised established businesspeople in Ghana to avoid relocating to any overseas countries as life abroad was not as rosy as it looked.

