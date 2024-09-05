A young lady has announced on social media that she would be travelling abroad following her successful visa application

The lady showed the moment she got her passport from the embassy and checked to see if she was granted a visa

After realizing she had been granted the visa, the young lady jumped in excitement over the entry approval

A young lady identified as Joy Andreas, has taken to social media to celebrate after her European visa application was successful.

Joy Andreas suggested in a video posted on her TikTok page that she was travelling to Switzerland after her entry was approved.

A young lady celebrates on social media after securing Switzerland visa approval. Photo credit: @joyandreas2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She further stated in the caption of the video that her recent visa application was her third attempt, with the first two having been unsuccessful.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Joy Andreas jubilated over the opportunity presented to her to seek greener pastures in Switzerland.

The young lady danced and jumped several times to the glory of God for answering her prayers.

Joy Andreas expressed gratitude to her maker in the caption accompanying her video.

"My Switzerland visa got approved after denied visit twice. Glory be to God. To all that are expecting their visa may God answer your prayers." she wrote in the caption.

Netizens congratulate Joy Andreas

Netizens who came across Joy Andreas' video flooded the comment section with congratulatory words.

@Folawe said:

"Congratulations to you, please how many months you wait for before done?"

@duh_itzz_crystal also said:

"Amen. May I travel America soon in the mighty name of Jesus. I’ll travel America next year."

@shezzy commented:

"Amen congratulation to me in the name of Jesu."

@EFCC also commented:

"aww so beautiful congratulations, pls how long did it take to get it?"

Lady excited over visa approval

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady identified as Ms Dela was excited after securing her visa to relocate to the UK for a better opportunity.

In a video shared on TikTok, MS Dela was captured unwrapping a parcel containing her approved visa.

Ms Dela expressed profound gratitude to God for the favour upon her life while encouraging her followers never to lose up in the almighty.

