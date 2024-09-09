Buz Stop Boys Receive Volunteers From The UK: "You Are Doing An Incredible Job"
- The Buz Stop Boys' good works have caught the attention of some volunteers who have travelled to Ghana to lend their support
- In a video, the UK volunteers, made of a group of three boys, were seen helping the Buz Stop Boys to clean the environment
- Heneba Kojo Sarfo, leader of the Buz Stop Boys thanked the UK volunteers for coming to support them
Sanitation youth voluntary group, the Buz Stop Boys' selfless act of service to their country is gradually attracting global attention.
A couple of weeks ago, the group were recognised by the Rochester City Council of the New York State in the US for their effort in making Ghana clean.
Barely a few weeks after receiving the certificate of appreciation from the president of the Rochester City Council, Miguel A. Meléndez, the sanitation youth voluntary group has also received volunteers from the UK.
In a video shared on their TikTok page, a group of young men from the UK were seen working with the Buz Stop Boys at a yet-to-be-confirmed location.
The volunteers from the UK, numbering three, were sighted by YEN.com.gh weeding and clearing the debris together with members of the Buz Stop Boys.
The leader of the group, Shay, said he first heard about the Buz Stop Boys from his mum, who found them on TikTok.
"It's incredible what you do, and we need more people like this to volunteer," Shay said.
Heneba Kojo Sarfo, leader of the Buz Stop Boys expressed gratitude to the volunteers for coming from the UK to support their good course.
"Our brothers in the diaspora are coming all the way from the UK to support volunteerism and patriotism. Don't sit back at home and say you don't care. One thing is key, without the environment, we are all useless, we are nonentities, and we can't survive on this planet," he said.
Ghanaians online react
Ghanaians online reacted to the video of the volunteers from the UK, shared on @buzstopboys' TikTok page.
@Nana —Qwesi said:
"if People frm Uk could come all the way to volunteer in Ghana then we the youth aren't doing a lot to help mother ghana."
@cedom1 also said:
"And yet the government says it has never heard of you."
@Checkpoint Pmg commented:
"It’s nice they are here in person Buh they could have gather their ticket money and send u guys for support."
Ga Mantse partners Buz Stop Boys
YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Mantse partnered with the Buz Stop Boys in a sanitation drive to clean up the streets of Accra ahead of the Homowo festival.
The Ga Mantse commended the sanitation voluntary group for their effort to keep the environment clean.
Source: YEN.com.gh
