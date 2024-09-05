Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah are trending on social media after photos of the benevolent gesture surfaced online

The duo led a donation exercise to help a mentally unstable mother of twins and her newborn babies

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have celebrated the twins for the kind gesture

Popular Ghanaian twin brothers have once again grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons after they came to the aid of a mother of newborn twins.

The duo Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah spearheaded a donation exercise to support a mentally unstable mother of twins who was facing difficulty in providing for her new babies.

Photos that have since gone viral and were sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Twins Diaries showed the moments the twin brothers visited the young woman and her twin babies in a deprived community to present them with items.

The items presented to the mother of the babies included baby diapers, baby formula, food, water, clothes and other essentials.

They then refurbished a room in the house so the young mother and her twin babies could stay.

When writing the report, the video had racked up over 13000 likes and 2000 comments.

Ghanaians commend the twin brothers

Netizens who took to the post's comment section commended the twin brothers for their kind act.

Akua Boatemaa Sarah commented:

"God richly bless you guys and anyone who made this happen."

SIR-P stated:

"This is lovely, may God bless everyone who supported this and to those who had the mind to support but don’t have to support may God provide for you."

Gracies Corner added:

"God bless this twin boys, Game changer."

Ify Aluka added:

"Chai!!! So touching, may good Lord bless and enrich your pockets abundantly Amen."

