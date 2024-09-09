Ghanaian Lady Graduates From A Prestigious Medical School Abroad
- Grace Adwoa Botwe, a young Ghanaian lady, has graduated from a top overseas medical school
- In a video posted on TikTok,she dressed in a beautiful kente corset before receiving her white coat
- Netizens who came across her video post, thronged the comments section to commend Adwoa Botwe
A young Ghanaian lady, Grace Adwoa Botwe, has achieved a milestone in her pursuit of knowledge.
She proudly announced on social media that she had graduated from a top medical school abroad.
The young Ghanaian lady received her honours at the white coat ceremony organised by her school amid congratulatory words from her professors, family, and friends.
Grace looked beautiful in her kente corset as she walked to the dais, beaming with smiles and confidence, in her white coat.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the moment she received her white coat, indicating that she had successfully completed medical school and qualified to practice as a doctor.
"Little Grace is screaming and jumping for joy," she wrote in the caption of the video.
The white coat ceremony is a ritual organised in most medical schools and related institutions across the globe where students transition from preclinical to clinical practices.
Netizens congratulate Grace Adwoa Botwe
Grace Adwoa Botwe's video attracted reactions from netizens who came across the video of her white coat ceremony on TikTok.
Dr_Zee | Sociologist said:
"Congratulations. You look beautiful and your outfit was amazing."
@Homyschoice also said:
"I knew you were Ghanaian by your beautiful kente dress. May the best be your portion on your journey."
@Aquosuatk commented:
"Oh God I tap into this blessing for my little daughter Maame and myself as I embark on writing my teas exams …it will end in praise."
Kweku also commented:
"Wowwww Ghanaian medicsss!! Can’t wait to do this in 8 years time! I tap in to your testimony!! You’re gonna go from glory to glory."
Ghanaian lady graduates from Oxford
In a related YEN.com.gh article, it was reported that a Ghanaian lady graduated from Oxford University in the UK.
Ewuradjoa Sharon, while celebrating her success, also shared some challenges she overcame during her studies.
She stated she was depressed at some point because her grades did not match the effort she put into the course.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
