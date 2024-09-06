A young lady from a humble beginning was in a joyous mood after bagging her first degree from the SDD-UBIDS in Wa

A young Ghanaian girl, identified as Nhadrat, has taken to social media to celebrate her academic achievement.

Nhadrat stated in a video shared on her TikTok that she had successfully graduated from the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) in Wa, Upper West Region.

The young Ghanaian girl, who is from a humble beginning, further stated that she read a Bachelor of Science in Accounting at the SDD-UBIDS, which was formerly known as the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Having successfully gone through a four-year programme at the SDD-UBIDS, Nhadrat took to TikTok to revel in her hard work.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nhadrat, dressed in all-white attire, was seen jamming to her favourite songs in celebration of her achievement.

The young lady also shared a video which captured her final moment with her schoolmates after their last exam paper.

"4 years is nit easy, Alhamdulillah. BSc Accounting #2024. We came, we saw and we conquered," she wrote in captions accompanying her TikTok video.

"No more trimester. I dedicate this dissertation to myself for the many years of studying, crying, sweating, and celebrating. .Self, it's been a wild ride. The most important thing to do now is not to panic—I am now a graduate. Freshest graduate from the Tolon and Jegbo family," she added.

Nhadrat's friends congratulate her

After announcing her graduation on social media, Nhadrat's friends flooded the comment section of the video to congratulate her.

@Lo said:

"Congratulations, May Allah bless your certificates. Bsc Accounting is NOT easy."

@Nhadrat replied:

"Thanks dear. Thummah Ameen. Absolutely is not easy."

@blizz manuel also said:

"many congrats dear. ubids eerr."

@Hajia Titi wrote:

"Congratulations ma’am, omo Accounting is not for the weak."

