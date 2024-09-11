Ghanaian artist Israel Derrick Apeti, known as Enil Art, sketched a Muslim woman he encountered at an eatery

In a video on social media, the woman, dressed in a wine-coloured gown with gold embroidery and a black scarf, received the surprise portrait from Enil

Several social media users who watched the video appreciated his work and the gift he gave to the woman

Ghanaian artist Israel Derrick Apeti, known as Enil Art, often sketches portraits of commercial vehicle conductors, popularly called trotro mates and gives them to them.

However, he drew a Ghanaian Muslim woman at an eatery where he had possibly gone to eat and relax.

In a video shared by Enil Art on social media, the woman is also at the eatery. She is wearing a long wine dress with gold embroidery on the neckline and arm. She is also wearing a black scarf while holding her bag.

Before Enil handed the drawing to the woman, he said:

“I have a surprise for you.”

He then stretched his hand to give her the paper with the drawing on it.

The woman shouted joyously and suddenly burst out laughing. She appreciated the drawing so much.

“It is nice, wow,” she exclaimed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Enil for making woman happy

Netizens praise Enil for making woman happy

