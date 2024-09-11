A video of a Ghanaian groom unravelling the gifts presented to him by his bride, whom he had dated since SHS, has gone viral online

The lady loaded a lot of expensive electric gadgets, including an Apple Laptop, PlayStation, and others

Netizens who saw the TikTok video were impressed and hailed the bride in the comments section

A Ghanaian bride has warmed hearts after presenting her groom with an array of expensive gifts on their wedding day.

The lady in a viral video gifted her husband-to-be many boxes containing electronic gadgets. In the presence of his groomsmen, the groom opened the boxes to find items, including a Macbook, PlayStation, and others.

He was delighted to receive the items from his soon-to-be wife. In a video shared on TikTok, his friends also cheered him on.

The story of the two lovebirds has inspired many on social media. According to reports, the groom and her bride have dated since their Senior High School days and recently tied the knot.

Netizens hail bride for the gifts

The bride's gesture has been widely praised on social media, with many users commending her for breaking traditional norms and showing that expressions of love can come in many forms.

@RICH DOLLAR BILLS wrote:

"My girlfriend can do this."

@abenabban wrote:

"Can’t wait to do more than this for him."

@Kwaku Okito wrote:

"This marriage will last long rough bro don't cheat ooo."

@hotboi wrote:

"Adwoa come and see sia."

@Berry98 wrote:

"Congrats Daniel and Wendy."

@Ms_Ayeh wrote:

"It’s a gift for husband not boyfriend."

@0hemaa ama konadu yiadom wrote:

"Before a lady will do this for her soon to be husband,don't forget the sacrifices he has made in the relationship till now."

@I say the truth wrote:

"This is marriage affairs not boyfriend girlfriend level. put that ring on her finger n on that wedding day she will do much better than this. u can’t compare the two."

@Jonathan Opoku wrote:

"You dey talk about girlfriend when others are taking about wife?"

@Naa Pandora wrote:

"Givers never lack. If u don’t know."

Man marries lady who bought him PlayStation

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady who bought a PlayStation 5 (PS5) for her boyfriend in 2020 had tied the knot with him in a traditional ceremony.

Many people congratulated the couple in the video's comment section, which went viral online. Others also advised the couple.

