Ghanaian artist Enil Art sketched a portrait of a tired trotro mate during a journey, surprising him with the drawing

The mate, who hadn't smiled throughout, beamed with joy upon receiving the sketch and showed it to the driver and some passengers

Many social media users who watched the footage appreciated the Ghanaian artiste for his kind gesture

Ghanaian artist Israel Derrick Apeti, popularly known as Enil Art, has put a smile on another trotro mate's face with his drawings.

Enil Art joined a commercial vehicle and started sketching a conductor portrait. The conductor looked very tired. He did not smile at all throughout the journey.

Ghanaian artiste Enil Art draws trotro mate and gives it to him, making him smile. Photo credit: @EnilArt

In a video on X shared by @EnilArt, the mate smiled broadly when he gave him the sketch.

He kept looking at it and smiling throughout the rest of the journey. The mate showed it to his master, the driver, and the passengers in the front seat.

Everyone who saw the sketch smiled to show their appreciation of the piece. When Enil Art alighted from the vehicle, the trotro mate gave him a fist bump to show his gratitude.

Netizens appreciate artiste for his good works

Several social media users saw the video and applauded Enil Art for putting a smile on the face of the trotro mate. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

Gyakie emotional as artist draws her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enil Art went viral when he gave musician Gyakie a beautiful drawing of herself at a public place.

In the video, Gyakie seemed to be partying when Enil presented the sketch, making her emotional.

The video of their encounter warmed the hearts of many people on social media.

