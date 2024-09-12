A young Ghanaian man is planning to sell his vote in the upcoming election on December 7 to the amazement of netizens

He explained that since he would not benefit from politicians after elections, he preferred to be compensated beforehand

He added that the outcome of the elections would likely not determine his future since he was in control of his destiny

A young Ghanaian man said he would 'sell' his vote to the highest bidder so he could participate in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The young man gave reasons why he would collect money before voting for any party.

In a video on X shared by @eddie_wrt, the young man said he was selling his vote before the elections because, after the polls, he would not benefit from any politician until the next election year.

“This year I am selling my vote for any amount. Even if they offer me GHC10, I will take it and vote for the party. If nobody pays for my vote, I will not participate in the election process.”

“I won't vote for free because I won't gain anything if I do so. No, I’m not selling my future. The vote doesn’t determine my future. I determine my future.”

Netizens condemn youth selling his vote

Several people watched the video and commented on it. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

@rache16348 said:

“Lol, with this mindset, how do we move on as a country.”

@Climax84 wrote:

“We for lash this guy paaa. Sia if you are going to sell your vote ahh Ibi Gh10 you for sell am. At least from Gh1K going bi”

@rache16348 said:

“What at all can you buy with 10 gh in this country 🤦‍♀️”

@Akaglo_Wisdom wrote:

“Forgetting that sake of elections, over 5.7million Ghanaians students have benefited from the Free SHS Policy and banished dumsor dumsor! Let's vote Dr Bawumia to continue the good works 👍”

@bluephoenix_94 said:

“We have a long way to go...”

@Amaredoe wrote:

“From the video what I took note which was important to me is when he was asked that if you sell your vote then you're selling your future. And I like how he answered. Vote doesn't determine your future, you as an individual will determine your future.”

@mileszszs said:

“Them really for introduce criteria for those allowed to vote cos people of this caliber will be the retardation of Ama”

Special voting to be held on December 2

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission would organise a special voting on December 2, 2024.

The application period for special votes closed in July, with only those who applied eligible to vote on that date.

