The Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, and one of his sons showed their strong bond when they happily competed in a game.

Sharaf Mahama and his father, the former president, competed against each other in a musical chair contest.

In a video on X shared by @withAlvin__, the DJ played Kcee’s Limpopo while the Mahamas danced around the chair.

Initially, John Mahama kept turning the chair to face him anytime he moved, but he stopped and let the game continue.

The video showed that Sharaf Mahama could have won when the music ended, but he handed the chair to his father instead of sitting.

In the end, John Mahama was the winner. The people watching clapped and cheered when he won.

Netizens comment on Mahama’s musical chair contest

Many people on social media watched and reacted to the video. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@Mcvoo2 said:

“As usual everything he wan use tactics. No wonder we booted him out shamefully. We go retire am this Dec”

@michael13179867 wrote:

“I will vote for NPP but I like Mahama has a person”

@miztaOpinion said:

“A well raised son. Most of you would’ve sat, leaving ur father standing in shame. Learn”

@KwakuDapaa1 wrote:

“Substitute JM with Bawumia in this video and see what happens next”

@JaidynManuel said:

“I cannot trust a cheater as my president”

@kofiwisa1 wrote:

“Hwɛ ne fɛ 🥰🥰😍 No be the other oluman”

@Longman_Dogo said:

“You get mind want win game against former president and most likely incoming president? 😂🤣”

Sharaf Mahama joins John Dumelo on campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama joined John Dumelo on a door-to-door campaign in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Constituents in the area welcomed the duo with open arms while some took selfies.

Several Ghanaians who saw the social media post applauded them for their hard work during the campaign season.

