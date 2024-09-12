Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian who became a Dutch citizen, said he preferred working as a toilet cleaner to a shop attendant in the European country

In a video on X, Mr Happiness shared the job opportunities at Lidl and Vomar that offered €17.74 per hour for employees 21 years and above

However, he said he would not apply for such jobs but prefers to work as a toilet cleaner where he has enough freedom

Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man who recently naturalised to become a Dutch citizen, has shared reasons why he would rather work as a toilet cleaner.

He showed some employment opportunities where one can earn €17.74 (GH¢306.99) an hour.

Mr Happiness says he likes to work as a toilet cleaner abroad because of its freedom. Photo credit: @kofigabs

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Mr Happiness showed two job advertisements and how much they will pay employees who are 21 years and above.

The advertised jobs were for shop attendants. However, Mr Happiness said he would not apply for such a job and would prefer his cleaning job.

He said he has more freedom as a toilet cleaner than as a shop attendant at Lidl or Vomar.

“This Supermarket, Vomar, is searching for workers. If you are 21 years and above, you would receive €17.74 an hour. Lidl is also offering the same amount. Even if you dash me this job, I do not like it because there is no freedom. You will stand for long. So I prefer cleaning the toilets where I can even sleep at work.”

Netizens comment on available jobs abroad

Several people who saw the video on social media commented. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@wondabowy said:

"So if you work 24hr u will get 408euros a day, which is 7,070.64 Ghana cedi"

@Tunchigudah wrote:

"Let’s even assume it’s 20€ an hour which 20€ is equivalent to 350gh .. so u working 8hrs a day will give u 2800gh a day .. u keep 2000gh and send 800gh home everyday. God bless white man 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😎😎😎😎"

@jvstlucid said:

"So what should we do?"

@Abdu285_ wrote:

"Upon all this our families and friends abroad will tell you that it's very hard overseas or abroad so don't even bother of traveling or even to support you. SMH 🙄"

@mbyeboah said:

"This is no money but because our exchange rate is high we think is money. Imagine is 1 cedi is to 1 euro will you still travel and talk about this. Bad leadership is really killing Africa"

@Nsimaphilip wrote:

"And maybe €10 after TAX. werey go de cal exchange rate forgetting that you spend the money in the same country. How much is your rent in 4 weeks? How much is your phone bill 4 weeks? How much is light bill, gas bill… use your tongue to count your teeth. Na leg you take go work"

@richardaryeete3 said:

"No one is talking about the taxes"

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh