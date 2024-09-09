A video of a Ghanaian teacher expressing delight after relocating to Canada has left many people feeling motivated

This comes after he admitted that his finances had improved significantly just after six months of arriving in that country

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have commended the teacher on relocating abroad

A young Ghanaian teacher who relocated to Canada in search of greener pastures has used his experience to motivate others desirous of travelling abroad.

In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oheneba9464, he said his decision to relocate was premised on the hardship he was facing in the country.

Ghanaian teacher rejoices as he relocates to Canada in search of greener pastures

As a teacher, he lamented that he often had to borrow to fund his income because his salary was insufficient to support him and his family.

At one point, he got emotional when he stated that the money left in his bank account before relocating to Canada was GH¢15.

When quizzed about whether his present reality had improved, the young man, beaming with a smile, responded in the affirmative.

"I have been in Canada for six months, and even though I do not work full time, I have been able to save GH¢80,000

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the teacher

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have commended the young man over his decision to relocate to Canada.

governor063 commented:

I left Gh as a teacher just 2 years ago. I left 5000 dollars in my account when coming. plan well as a teacher

Tik Toker reacted:

I am a teacher, married with two children but I am still able to save 1500 from my salary currently

Asiedu_Boadu08 reacted:

How did you use a bank statement with no money in it for your application? Come and teach us er

mrjunior.ca stated:

That was him because he wasn’t serious or make a wrong decision after school like getting married earlier.

