A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her tears as she readied to relocate abroad

This comes as she shed tears and had to be comforted by a friend at the Kotoka Airport

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated the lady, whereas others also expressed a desire to travel soon

A young Ghanaian lady and her bosom friend created an emotional scene at the Kotoka Aiport as she readied to relocate abroad.

The video, which is making waves on TikTok and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, shows the final moments of the young Ghanaian lady as she readies to exit the country.

Ghanaian lady sheds tears in trending video as she readies to leave Ghana. Photo credit: @joana_akoto/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She broke into tears as she embraced her friend and bid her a final farewell, apparently as she was about to board the plane.

The lady then posed for photos with her friend before boarding the plane.

The touching video, which highlights the two friends' strong bond, had raked in over 26,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section congratulated the lady on getting the chance to relocate overseas.

Maabena commented:

"This is me saying goodbye to Ghana next year"

NANA YAW THURSDAY stated:

Very soon my brother will hug me like this at terminal 3 in kotoka

Medish Fullah indicated:

With my faith,I believe that one day I will travel in Jesus Christ name amen

Nharna Adjowa added:

"Congratulations sis I don’t know why I can’t stop crying I don’t know how I will get this chance bah I tap into this blessings in the name of Jesus Christ and I receive it with faith."

