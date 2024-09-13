Founder of the Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry, Bishop Bonegas, has sacked a woman from his church

This was after the woman gave GH¢500 as an offering in contravention of a spiritual direction he had given to her

Ghanaians on social media shared their views on his remarks during the interview with top GH blogger Zionfelix

A Ghanaian pastor rejected a GH¢500 offering from a member of his church after he saved her from a spiritual attack.

Bishop Bonegas explained that he rejected the woman's offering because she did not follow his spiritual direction.

Bishop Bonegas sacks a church member for giving GH¢500 after delivering her from a spiritual attack. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom/IG.

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Zionfelix, Bishop Bonegas said the woman came to him to seek help with a rotten leg.

He claimed that while praying for her, he discovered she was being attacked spiritually by her late husband's brother, who was fighting her over some properties.

According to the narrations by Bishop Bonegas, the woman's late husband had left 15 chamber and hall self-contained rooms, bequeathing seven to his family and the remaining eight to his wife and two kids.

He said the family of the woman's late husband were not satisfied with their share of the property, however, hence the fight and spiritual attacks against her.

After praying and saving the woman from the spiritual attack, Bishop Bonegas said he asked her to rent one room out of the eight and offer the proceeds to God as offerings to protect herself permanently from her in-laws.

However, he said the woman failed to fully adhere to his instruction, offering to give less than the proceeds accrued from renting the house.

"The family wanted to take the eight rooms from the woman, so they attacked her spiritually, but I delivered her, and after that I asked her to rent one of the rooms and offer the proceeds to God and ask him to use it as a point of contact to protect her. The woman did not follow this direction and I also didn't ask her because It's not a business," he said.

"Week later she came to the office with an envelope containing GH¢500. So I asked how much she rented the room and she said GH¢24,000. Then I said I asked you to rent the room and donate the entire proceeds to God, so rejected the money and asked to leave," he added.

Ghanaians react to Bonegas interview

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to Bishop Bonegas' interview with Zionfelix, which was sighted on Instagram.

@b_bona_official said:

"You have no power to deliver anyone.... Freely have you received Freely shall thou give... Can you imagine."

@nakos1984 also said:

"Why can’t this so called men of God do the work of God without asking for money."

@narh3804 commented:

"Fair enuff respect terms & conditions I side wit d man u went there for healing. Dey told u wat to do."

Bishop Bonegas sleeps in a 20-bedroom mansion

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Bishop Bonegas showed off his 20-bedroom luxurious mansion.

Speaking to Zionfelix, the Ghanaian pastor said he lived in the house with his family and security personnel.

He said God had been good to him and his family, adding that he travelled to America whenever he wants.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh