A video of a Ghanaian man advising ladies to refrain from sharing their marital issues with their inlaws has surfaced on social media

The man in the viral video stated that it is prudent to keep vital information about your relationship with your husband from his family since they could harm you with the information

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section as some agreed with him, while others did not

A Ghanaian man has advised women to refrain from making their inlaws their best friends and sharing their marital issues with them. He indicated that such a move could ruin the marriage and harm the lady.

In a viral TikTok video, the man stated that ladies often make the mistake of trusting their inlaws with secrets in their marriages, including news about the gifts their husbands purchase for them and also report their husbands to them when they offend, only to get disappointed.

He spoke passionately to women, urging them to reduce their trust in their mothers-in-law and other inlaws.

"Your mother-in-law, sister-in-law, or brother-in-law, is not your friend,. Your mother-in-law is not your mother" he categorically stated in the video.

Therefore, he asked ladies to respect, love, and treat their inlaws right, but they should not make the mistake of opening up on sensitive issues with them.

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's advise

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the man's assertions in the video's comments section. Many agreed with the Ghanaian man's claim. Others also shared their experiences with their inlaws.

@KasoaBeyonce4 wrote:

"My mother in-law can never be my mother or friend, I hope she sees this video. They can never love u more than their child and will never understand ur pain."

@oheneyere De Lioness wrote:

"Me de3 am a disrespectful child o so they don’t come close mpo."

@user2222081713114law wrote:

"Mmmm some mother in-law and sister in-law are pretenders ooo."

@Biba Na Nasiru wrote:

"My mother-in-law is an angel. She is not like that never. Some are good pls."

@Maame Serwaa wrote:

"I made this mistake already n that is Mt biggest regret ever..but it is well."

@AbynaSika wrote:

"Especially sister in laws hmmmm."

