A video of a Ghanaian lady advising her fellow ladies not to reject a determined, broke man has gone viral

She urged women to be faithful to men who have nothing today since they could still make it in the future

Netizens who saw the clip had mixed reactions to the advice being given by the midwife in the trending video

A Ghanaian woman has shared unconventional advice to ladies, encouraging them not to abandon men with little to their names.

In a trending social media video, midwife Benedicta Agyeiboa passionately urged women to be faithful to their partners who have nothing today since they may make it later in life.

A pretty Ghanaian midwife is advising women to stick with broke men who have bright futures.

Source: TikTok

She argued that today's struggles do not define tomorrow's successes, stressing that a man's current financial or social status is not an accurate predictor of his future potential.

Based on this, she maintained in the video that abandoning a man because he has nothing today would be a great mistake that any lady would later regret.

The young Ghanaian lady further advised women to be supportive and pray for their partners since that could help them succeed quickly.

Watch the video below:

The video shared on the X handle of @agyeman_ababio, has since gone viral with over 10,000 views and 9,518 likes on X. Netizens who agreed with her assertion liked the post.

Ghanaian lady's dating advice for struggling men

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh also reported a Ghanaian woman named Adiepena had advised men facing difficulties to focus on improving their lives through hard work instead of worrying about finding love.

She said in today's society, it is challenging for men to find genuine love without financial stability. Once they have achieved financial success, she suggested they should seek partners who align with their social standing.

Given that some women in this generation do not date broke men, Adiepena said she believes it is fair for men to avoid struggling ladies. Ghanaians, mostly men, thronged her comments section and found her statement refreshing.

