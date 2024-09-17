Ghanaian Man Vows Never To Return Home After Relocating To The US: "Glass Nkoaa"
- A Ghanaian has indicated his intentions never to return to his motherland again after relocating to the US recently
- In a video, the unidentified man suggested to a friend that there was nothing better in Ghana for him to return to
- He further indicated if he ever returned, then it would be 20 years after he had established himself in the US
A Ghanaian man who travelled to the US for the first time has vowed never to return home anytime soon.
The unidentified man, who only landed in the US a few days ago expressed a strong intention to live in the country for the rest of his life.
The man suggested that he relocated to the US to seek greener pastures and would never return home to the poverty and struggles that he was subjected to for many years.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Ghanaian man said even if he decides to return to Ghana, he would only do so after 20 years abroad.
The new entrant to the US made these remarks after his host asked him if he would ever return to Ghana, to which he responded by asking "Go back to where"?
"Glass Nkoaa, I will not return to Ghana. If even I would return unless 20 years," he said.
US-based Ghanaian vows never to return home
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Acquah, based in the US also vowed never to return to his home country.
Emmanuel Acquah indicated in a viral video that even if he was offered a lucrative job, a luxurious house and a car in Ghan, he would still not return.
His comment drew mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the viral video
