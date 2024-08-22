A Ghanaian woman who relocated abroad to seek new opportunities has opened up about her wish to return home

Speaking to DJ Nyame of SVTV Africa fame, the lady, known as Tracy, said life in the UK was tougher than she imagined before travelling

Having experienced the UK for herself, Tracy has advised Ghanaian youth against running out of the country to look for opportunities elsewhere, as there is no guaranteed success anywhere

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

After experiencing life abroad, a Ghanaian woman, who recently relocated to the UK, has expressed a strong desire to return home.

The woman, identified as Tracy, said while back home in Ghana she thought life abroad would be easier because of how she perceived the Western world.

Tracy, a Ghanaian woman expresses desire to return home after travelling to UK to seek greener pastures. Photo credit: @svtv_africa & @tracytreshoseiannex/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, after settling in London, Tracy said she has now been confronted with the reality of life overseas, adding that the grass is not as greener as she envisaged outside Ghana.

Consequently, Tracy said she wished to return home to Ghana because the hustle in the UK was becoming unbearable for her.

"It's tough here for me, someone may be okay here. I mean, if you struggling financially in Ghana before moving here, you may feel comfortable in the UK because of the money you are earning now. But if you are like me, who was making money in Ghana, I see the money I'm making here as peanuts," she said.

"Ghana is really a good place, but most of us don't appreciate the country. A lot of people have sold their properties and travelled out of the country. Most of those people are living in regret and wish to return to Ghana," she added.

The Ghanaian lady further advised the teeming Ghanaian youth who are planning to travel out of the country in search of better opportunities overseas to reconsider their decision, adding that success is not guaranteed abroad.

Tracy's comments generate mixed reaction

Tracy's comment attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Some of the reactions are compiled below:

@kwadwoofosu73 said:

"She was very ok in Ghana , come home Tracy."

@fred28 also said:

"Me I have never regretted coming to abroad. I sold my house i have never regretted. abroad is a guarantee to be rich it depends on your mind."

@Twumasi Ankrah commented:

"I never know until I came here, I have really regretted and am going home on October, am very happy am going home."

@Eyram also commented:

"if it doesn't work for you ,don't advice anyone not to travel. esunu odabo kra 3na esu kraman nsu kra."

Man advises youth against travelling

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man based in the US has advised Ghanaians with stable incomes not to travel abroad.

According to the man, a Ghanaian who has between GH¢50K to GH¢100K is better off than most people abroad.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh