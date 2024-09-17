Two Ghanaian media personalities have come under heavy backlash after making some derogatory remarks about Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The two on Onua TV's Biriribi Gye Wo weighed in on the long-standing feud between the Ashantis and Bono

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed and expressed their views in the comments section

Twi Ghanaian female TV personalities have invoked the anger of many, especially Ashantis, who were criticised following some remarks they recently made about the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

During Biribi Gyegye Wo, a show on Onua TV, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci criticised Otumfuo for remaining silent whilst some of his citizens constantly launched verbal attacks on the people of Dormaa and their Chief, Nana Agyemang Badu I.

Afia Pokua, baffled by this, called out Otumfuo for his silence and asked him to call his people to order. While calling for peace, she urged Ashantis to humble themselves.

Ghanaians fume over Afia Pokua's comment

However, Afia Pokua's comment did not go well with many Ghanaians who criticised the remarks. Mona Gucci has also been criticised for commenting on her show without objection.

@kwame_rhaine wrote:

"You people have deeper hates for the Asantes but when it’s election time you need their votes. Your hatred can never thwart our greatness. Your forefathers couldn’t do it and you people think you can. Jokes on you all."

@JUSTO0000000 wrote:

"Waooo so you didn't even condemn this trash aieeeee, if it was about Ewes aaa anka is that how you would take it? If the table turn aaa we will be here wae."

Afia Schwarzenegger slams Afia Pokua and Mona

Among those raising objections to this incident is renowned media personality Afia Schwarzenegger. Afia is unhappy with the two's remarks and has launched a scathing attack on them.

