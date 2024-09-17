A Ghanaian nurse has inspired many to be industrious and courageous after she displayed her many side hustles

In a video, the young lady showed her daily hustle as a community nurse, three hair shop owner and event decorator on weekends

Ghanaians on social who felt motivated by her hard work thronged the comment section of the video to praise her

A Ghanaian nurse has earned praise on social media for being courageous to pursue all her dreams at once.

This comes after the young lady, identified as Maya. Displayed her industrious side, running three businesses in addition to her regular job.

A Ghanaian community health nurse works as an event decorator and operates three hair shops. Photo credit: @mayas.bridal/TikTok.

Maya, who is a community nurse, also works as an event decorator on weekends when she is off from hospital duties.

Aside from this, Maya also stated that she operates three hair shops, which she visits every day when she closes from her nurse duties at 3 PM.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the hustle of the Ghanaian lady from Monday to Sunday, where she worked as a community health nurse, hair trader and event decorator.

Maya expressed gratitude to God for blessing her with multiple streams of income to cater for her needs.

"Everything is Possible with God. Be Inspired," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens praise Maya

Netizens who came across Maya's TikTok video praised her for her hard work. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Cleopatra | Content Creator said:

"After all this hardworking someone will think it a man’s money. May the work of your hands flourish."

Maya replied:

"Hahahaha the annoying part of my story."

@Nana ahenkan also said:

"True definition of a hard working woman we are always proud of our self."

@Ewura Acy commented:

"You are not proud of yourself alone wai me too I’m super proud of you."

@Sweetest Garbrah also commented:

"wow.. God bless the work of your hands.. I can imagine the hard work, stress, tears and above all the joy that comes with this."

Ghanaian nurse hawks on the street

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian nurse announced on social media that she worked as a street hawker when she was off duty.

The lady shared videos of herself hawking bread in the hot sun as a side hustle to shore up her income.

She stated that she was motivated to start street hawking by the advice of Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who encouraged nurses to engage in side jobs.

