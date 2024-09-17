Afia Pokua's recent video about the Asantehene may change the perception some people have about her

This comes after she was seen in that video showering praises on the Asantehene for celebrating the Akwasidae in London

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the journalist

A recent video of embattled Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokua celebrating the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has resurfaced on social media.

The video has emerged at a time when the young lady is receiving a lot of flak on social media following some disparaging comments she made about the Asantehene when she appeared on Onua TV's Biribi Gyegye wo show.

A video of Afua Pokuaa celebrating Otumfuo has resurfaced on social media. Photo credit: @officialokwahumanpiesie/TikTok @Opemsuo Radio/ Facebook

In the video posted on her TikTok page, Afia Pokua was seen expressing joy over the news that the Asantehene would be celebrating the 6th Akwasidae in the UK.

The Kasapa FM journalist danced and sang with excitement, showing her delight in the Asantehene's decision.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 5000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide Afia Pokuaa's remarks about Otumfuo

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video chided Afia Pokuaa, with some urging her not to make such utterances about the Asantehene again

Abena Papabi commented:

Wo b3 ka nokware, next time try us ofui

el-shaddai🇩🇪 stated:

"hɛɛɛ ofui dont bring yourself again o w'anim denden sɛ abirekyire"

Nana Abena Fremah reacted:

"U go talk true, pressure increase or decrease"

Nhanha Kay indicated:

"But next time don't try Ashantis again, Kwahu by birth but Ashanti by grace

user6257641777920 added:

"I am a proud Waala but I respect the Asantes, never in.your life try to insult Asantes,truth be told Asantehene has no coequal in Ghana, that is it."

Otumfuo prasies Ga Mantse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, as he marks his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene and occupant of the Golden Stool.

In a video, the Asantehene thanked the Ga Mantse for the massive support shown him over the past few days of the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Otumfuo expressed gratitude over the decision of the Ga Manste to attend the upcoming Akwasidae festival.

