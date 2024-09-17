Afia Pokuaa has taken social media by storm after she offered clarity on claims that she had disrespected the Otumfuo

She explained in a post that she is an Asante and, as such, would never insult the Asantehene

Many people who reacted to the post have showered praise on her for speaking on Otumfuo's issue

Popular Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokuaaa has finally cleared the air regarding the disparaging comments made about the Asantehene.

Taken to Facebook, the host of Egyaso Gyaso on Okay FM clarified she is not the journalist who appeared on Onua TV to hurl invectives at the Asantehene.

Afia Pokua issues statement on the disturibing video where some comments were made about the Asantehene. Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Delving into details, she explained that she is an Ashanti even though she was born in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

She added that she swears allegiance to the Golden Stool and hence would not do anything to disrespect the Asantehene.

Afia Poku concluded by urging people to stop calling her names or contacting her about Otumfuo's issue.

"Please those who texting me and insulting me about this video. This IS NOT ME. I beg paaaaa. Born in Tema but My Ashanti roots are firmly planted in Adansi/Kwabre and Amansie. My ntamkesie is to SIKADWA!!!," her statement read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 2000 likes and 500 comments.

See her post below:

Ghanaain commend Afua Pokua

Social media users who commented on the post commended Afia Pokua for speaking on this issue.

Abena Gyamfuah commented:

"I know you Afia Pokuaa would never talk like that. Edin na adi ns3."

Kofi Kyei reacted:

"Afia Pokuaa they don't know the difference between u and her, now every Afia Pokuaa is u not forgetting when captain Smart marriage issues came up with his wife who was also Afia Pokuaa."

Gabriel Ansah indicated:

"Mfrutum wuo ,saa mmatatwene Relax your heart dear. As for some Ghanaians and lack of verification."

Otumfuo is Kofi Kinataa fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Katakyei Poku, the Head of Security at Manhyia, has stated that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a fan of Kofi Kinaata's music.

In a video, Otumfuo's bodyguard disclosed that the Asantehen often listens to the songs of the renowned singer.

He recounted the first time the Asantehene heard his music and said Otumfuo had since remained an ardent listener of Kofi Kinaata's songs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh