A Ghanaian man who ran a bookshop in Nsawam Adoagyiri had to close his business after the 2019 education syllabus change left him with unsold books

Struggling with bad debt, he switched to selling akpeteshie, joining his mother's business to make a living

He hopes for textbooks for the new syllabus to restart his bookshop business so he can stop the akpeteshie business

A Ghanaian man who used to operate a bookshop in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency of the Eastern region shared how the change in the education syllabus has affected him.

According to the man, he had stock of the old syllabus before it was changed in 2019. Since then, no one has bought the old books, which has become a bad debt he has incurred.

A Ghanaian man narrates why closed his bookshop to sell akpeteshie in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency. Photo credit: @tv3(X) & Dima Berlin (Getty Images)

“I owned a bookshop in 2019, and then the government changed the syllabus. Some of the books of the old syllabus were still in stock but because of the change, we could not sell them anymore.”

In a video on X, the man said that due to little to no patronage of the books, he closed his bookshop to sell akpeteshie.

“I have closed the bookshop and now sell akpeteshie. My mother was already in the akpeteshie business. So I thought if the government has taken my job from me, then I should join my mother in her business so I can eat.”

According to the man, he hopes the government will introduce textbooks for the new syllabus so he can return to business.

Netizens comment on man's change of business

Netizens who watched the video shared varied opinions on what the man said. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@el_eli4040 said:

“See o this NPP government is just collapsing people’s business 😤”

@authenticray97 wrote:

“We have a big problem in this country paa oo...so bcos of his bookshop business we should continue to maintain a static syllabus??”

@A_N_A_778 said:

“So so senseless. We should let our kids continue learning A for Apple B for Ball because u got bulk of those books in ur shop ? Ah what kind humans are we ? Chale the world is really evolving oo. We are in Ghana that’s why we see things that way.”

@georgeeSpikey wrote:

Eiii everyone and their issues 😂😂😂

@cobbyclerk1 said:

“Apeteshie no Dey hia syllabus piaaawwwwww nana ya nkwa daaa 😂😂😂😂😂”

@BaffourDwumah wrote:

“What does the introduction of a new curriculum affeect your bookshop business. And media captured his statement as caption”

