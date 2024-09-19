A young Ghanaian man who recently graduated has narrated an encounter he had with an intern at a company he was posted for his NSS

The man said when he visited the company to submit his appointment letter, the intern refused to accept it, saying there was no vacancy

His video has attracted widespread reactions from netizens, as they flocked to the comments sections to share their views on the matter

A young Ghanaian man based in Takoradi (Tadi) has taken to social media to vent after an intern at a company he was assigned for national service refused to accept his posting letter.

According to the narrations by the Tadi boy, when he visited the company, the intern at the firm's HR office told him there was no vacancy, refusing to even take a look at his letter.

A Tadi boy reacts angrily after a company intern refused to accept the appointment letter for his NSS posting. Photo credit: @takoradihardguy_official/TikTok.

In a video shared on TikTok by @takoradihardguy_official, the young Ghanaian man said he felt disrespected by the intern's behaviour towards him.

"I'm due for NSS, and I was posted to a company, but when I submitted my appointment letter, you, who is just an intern in the company, told me that there is no vacancy and that I should go and come back later, no yawa, vim," he stated.

On Friday, September 6, 2024, the management of the National Service Authority (NSA) released the postings for the 2024/2025 service years.

About 106,223 university graduates have been posted to various state and private institutions for their mandatory national service, which begins in October 2024.

Other NSS personnel share their experience

After the Tadi boy posted the TikTok video, other national service personnel thronged his comments section to share their experience.

@Quophi said:

"Chale this NSS thing errrrh."

@big.jaiden also said:

"My problem some ern o nearly cried hmm."

@Allan_k198 commented:

"he dey protect his future job, if they accept you, you will use your cert to overtake him."

Man weeps after seeing his NSS postings

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian tipster and university graduate was not excited after checking his NSS posting.

Enokay lamented on X that he had been posted to the Frafraha Community Senior High School for his national service.

The young man said he did not like where he was posted and said he rather preferred to be sent to the Aburi Girls SHS.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

