Doctor Relocates To Canada To Seek Greener Pastures, Ends Up As A Construction Worker
- A doctor has left many people feeling inspired after he posted a video of himself at his workplace in Canada
- He stated that he was hoping to work as a medical doctor in the country but then had to settle for construction work
- Many people who took to the video's comments section shared varied opinions on his new career path
A young doctor, who relocated to Canada in search of greener pastures, has got people talking after he opened up about life in that country.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man @drdondada.md indicated that he decided to leave his home country in 2022 to practice medicine in Canada.
Two years later, his plan to work as a doctor in the North American country has been unsuccessful, forcing him to take up a job as a construction worker.
Coconut seller brags about his work: "A salaried worker who takes GH¢3k to GH¢5k cannot intimidate me"
He showed a short clip of himself in 2022, working as a doctor, and his current reality, where he was dressed as a construction worker and looking sad.
When writing the report, the video raked in over 12,000 likes and 100 comments.
Watch the video below:
Netizens comfort the medical doctor
Social media users who commented on the video commended the young man for choosing to do a construction job.
SugarMo commented:
"It will happen bro.Just a matter of time.
Mark reacted:
"From hospital to construction, Canada will humble someone."
PrEtTy_LeXi added:
"Don’t give up Been there and still there never met a doctor that doesn’t have a story you got this."
m365 reacted:
"Finance to construction. Then realized I prefer blue collar."
Smiggle Da Rapper replied:
"Sorry abeg no vex. Kai to practice Medicine in Canada is not a joke. But I really pray you succeed and rejoice at the end. This is just a temporary phase."
Sweetbits reacted:
"Keep pushing! People don’t get their goals because they let life win! YOU will WIN, you will become what you want to be. This is a pit stop in the journey not the final destination, you got this."
Glory added:
"Story of my husband he turned into a business man no more doctor oh."
Lady laments over unemployment
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Canada is having difficulty securing a job.
In a video on TikTok, the lady said her job hunt in Toronto for the past six months has been a failure.
With a frustrated look, she confessed that she had interviewed for several jobs but could not get her breakthrough.
