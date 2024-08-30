A doctor has left many people feeling inspired after he posted a video of himself at his workplace in Canada

He stated that he was hoping to work as a medical doctor in the country but then had to settle for construction work

Many people who took to the video's comments section shared varied opinions on his new career path

A young doctor, who relocated to Canada in search of greener pastures, has got people talking after he opened up about life in that country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man @drdondada.md indicated that he decided to leave his home country in 2022 to practice medicine in Canada.

Two years later, his plan to work as a doctor in the North American country has been unsuccessful, forcing him to take up a job as a construction worker.

He showed a short clip of himself in 2022, working as a doctor, and his current reality, where he was dressed as a construction worker and looking sad.

Netizens comfort the medical doctor

Social media users who commented on the video commended the young man for choosing to do a construction job.

SugarMo commented:

"It will happen bro.Just a matter of time.

Mark reacted:

"From hospital to construction, Canada will humble someone."

PrEtTy_LeXi added:

"Don’t give up Been there and still there never met a doctor that doesn’t have a story you got this."

m365 reacted:

"Finance to construction. Then realized I prefer blue collar."

Smiggle Da Rapper replied:

"Sorry abeg no vex. Kai to practice Medicine in Canada is not a joke. But I really pray you succeed and rejoice at the end. This is just a temporary phase."

Sweetbits reacted:

"Keep pushing! People don’t get their goals because they let life win! YOU will WIN, you will become what you want to be. This is a pit stop in the journey not the final destination, you got this."

Glory added:

"Story of my husband he turned into a business man no more doctor oh."

