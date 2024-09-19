Some schoolmates of the four arrested Ghanaian students in the US have spoken about their friends' situation

The friends, in a statement on the GoFundMe page of the students, indicated that the four arrested were not bad people

They have also initiated steps to ensure that their friends get good legal representation and, possibly, a release

Friends of the embattled Ghanaian students formerly of Lehigh University have spoken about the development.

The friends from Lehigh University students indicated in their statement that their four friends are not bad people. On the contrary, they are brilliant students who are integral to the Lehigh University community.

"These college students came to the U.S. to improve the lives of their families and never imagined they would end up imprisoned," a statement on the Gofund me page for the release of the students said.

Steps to rescue their friends

Due to their remarkable contributions to the Lehigh University Community, their friends have initiated moves to rescue the four arrested. One step is to set up a GoFundMe for their friends.

So far, they have raised a total of US$5,051, equivalent to GH¢79,671.95. They seek to raise US$30,925, comparable to GH¢487,795.49 and called on all and sundry to support.

"Your financial support will help ensure these students’ rights are not violated. This includes covering lawyer fees and any resources needed to secure due process. They currently have no lawyer and are being assigned a public defender. Their families in Ghana cannot assist financially, as these students were the breadwinners for their families," the statement on the GoFundMe page said.

Four Ghanaian students arrested in US

Four Ghanaian students, Otis Opoku, Evans Oppong, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo, all students of Lehigh University, have been in the spotlight following their arrest in the US. They have been charged with forgery and theft of services.

According to Lehigh University, the four presented an altered transcript to gain financial support from the school.

See the post below:

Court date for first hearing out

Meanwhile, the date for the first court hearing for their case has been set. In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that they are scheduled for their next court appearance on September 24, 2024.

This is after their first appearance on September 9, 2024, where charges were pressed against them.

