A video of a young Ghanaian lady working with her title boyfriend at a construction site has warmed hearts online

In a video making rounds on social media, the young lady served as a labourer to her boyfriend who was busing titling the floor of a new house

The video of the couple has gone viral on social media with many Ghanaians reacting to it

A young Ghanaian lady has won the hearts of many people on social media with an incredible show of love and commitment to her boyfriend.

This comes after the unidentified lady joined her boyfriend, who is a professional tiler, to work on the floor of an uncompleted building.

A beautiful Ghanaian lady joins her boyfriend to work as a tiler at a construction site. Photo credit: @cnote4571/TikTok.

A video shared on TikTok by @cnote4571 captured the young lady serving as a labourer to her lover.

While the boyfriend was busily working on the floor of the new building, his girlfriend was by his side, supplying him with the title.

Her decision to support her boyfriend's hustle earned her praise and adulation from other workers at the construction site.

"Her peers are doing hookups, but she is here working hard to support her man . Most of her fellow women do like hard work, all they know is to sit at home and be making unnecessary demands on their men. This lady has decided to follow her boyfriend to work together," a male voice was heard saying in the background of the video.

Reactions to video

The video captioned "They're very few in this generation" was watched by over 9000 people.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had clocked more than 9.5k likes and 315 comments.

@Ahenkan said:

"Make sure u dnt leave her when the money comes."

@FREDDY also said:

"This video suppose go viral ooo but the girls no see."

@oheneba gh commented:

"and u will see this lady moving to high placese u wont understand God bless u lady brotherhood is pround of your support."

@Nonchalant also commented:

"Chairman protect thing one wai she is the real one."

Lady flaunts mason boyfriend

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady flaunted her boyfriend who works as a mason at a construction site.

The young lady visited her boyfriend and had a good time with him at the construction site.

Many people who chanced on the video praised the young lady for sticking with the man despite his profession.

Source: YEN.com.gh