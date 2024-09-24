Six Ghanaians left for the 30,000km road trip earlier than planned, departing on September 15, 2024, instead of the originally scheduled September 30

Due to unforeseen factors, they changed their route to a Sahelian path and are now in Casablanca, Morocco

The team has covered nearly 6,000km, leaving about 24,000km to complete their journey

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The six Ghanaians who had planned to go on a 30,000km road trip have started their eventful journey earlier than the scheduled date.

In a Facebook post, one of the members on the journey said that even though the announced departure date was September 30, 2024, they had to change it.

Six Ghanaians begin their eventful 30,000km road trip from Accra through Europe and South Africa. Photo credit: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

“The announced departure date was September 30, 2024, but certain considerations made us depart on Sunday, September 15. The announced route also changed from the west coast to our well-known Sahelian one.”

Kwabena Peprah added that, as of the time he was typing his update on Facebook, they were in a hotel in Casablanca, Morocco.

A post on Wanderlust Ghana showed that the team had covered almost 6,000km so far. This implies they have about 24,000km to go.

All the six men on the trip were part of the 10,000km Accra to London road trip in 2023. The group earlier shared how others can join the journey.

Netizens wish Wanderlust Ghana team well

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the Facebook post Kwabena Peprah shared. Read them below:

Martin Bobie Ansah said:

“Actively here for it all!!!”

Philip Kporvie wrote:

“Live and let’s live bro!! Cheering you all on for we have but one life. Live it mbra”

Randy Nii Ofori Tawiah said:

“T Kwabena Peprah sir please I’m coming home”

Richard Anim wrote:

“Awwwwwwnnnnn my ovaries and fallopian tubes are getting jiggy wid it! See you soon Bruv! This morning I’m going to sing for my supper and it includes ‘Assaulted Fried Rice & United Nations Ɛbunuɛbunu!'”

David Amable said:

“We're here to soak it all in. Your notes and Pebble's videos are our journey - but the destination is one! Still laughing is capital letters at those flaccid organs from this time round”

Wanderlust Ghana flaunts cars for trip

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Wanderlust team showcased the cars they would use for the 30,000km trip.

They would use three cars for the eventful road trip. The three are Lexus, Tacoma and Raptor.

Several Ghanaians wondered why no Kantanka vehicles were considered.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh