Richard Nii Armah Quaye: GRA Dismisses Claims Of Freezing GH Billionaire's Accounts
- The Ghana Revenue Authority has denied freezing Bills founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye's accounts
- News of the billionaire's financial troubles went rife after his extravagant birthday party in Accra
- The Authority has released a statement about urging Ghanains to disregard the unfunded claims
Ghana Revenue Authority has spoken after the alleged investigations into Bills founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye.
In a statement released March 7, the Authority rubbished claims that it had frozen the business mogul's account.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation