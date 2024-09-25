Rhythms Of Africa 2024: Sonnie Badu Announces Free Concert At Independence Square In November
- Gospel singer Sonnie Badu will host a free concert in Ghana on November 29 ahead of Ghana's elections
- The gospel star said the concert is to raise awareness about the need for a peaceful election as Ghanaians head to the polls
- His announcement thrilled many fans, who took to social media to hail the gospel music star
Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu is set to host his Rhythms of Africa concert in November.
The singer announced his concert and shared details on social media, raising fans' anticipation for his performance.
He established that this edition's Rhythms of Africa concert would help raise awareness about the peace Ghana deserves as it heads to the polls.
Ghana has begun its search for a new president after Nana Akufo Addo's tenure. The Electoral Commission recently approved 13 aspirants for the elections, including the NPP's Mahamudu Bawumia and the NDC's John Dramani Mahama.
The concert took place at the Grand Arena, AICC, last year. The singer said it took over two million of his funds but brought nothing in return.
Yet this year, the concert will be held at a much bigger venue, Independence Square, and attendees will not be charged to attend.
On social media, Sonnie Badu shared the backstory behind his upcoming Rhythms of Africa concert, saying,
"Dear world, we finally have a NEW DATE and a NEW VENUE! NOV 29th is the date for RHYTHMSOFAFRICA, the Peace Edition. This time, it's free entry! I promise to deliver one of the best productions ever. If you thought the first edition was solid, just wait until you experience the second! The venue is also perfect for this election year. God is up to something."
Fans react to Sonnie Badu's announcement
YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Sonnie Badu's upcoming concert in Accra.
quabena_owusu said:
"The name of Jesus Christ will be lifted high"
prynx_miracles wrote:
"The Lion is back for good🔥🔥🔥🔥"
edward_saah noted:
"We love you Papa 🙏❤️❤️"
Sonnie Badu attends KODA's funeral
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu had joined a host of other Ghanaian gospel performers as their colleague Kofi Owsudu Dua-Anto was laid to rest on September 20.
The musician passed away on April 21 after a battle with G6PD deficiency, leaving behind a wife and children. A video of him complaining about being a victim of wrongful medications surfaced on social media after news of his death broke.
