Members of Wanderlust Ghana have invited others to join their upcoming epic road trip at specific stops on the journey

They indicated that those who want to be a part of the memorable trip can meet them in specific countries for adventure

They will stop in Berlin, Dubai, Johannesburg, and Benin, where participants can join for a road trip or a convoy to Ghana

The members of Wanderlust Ghana have indicated how others interested in joining them on their epic road trip can do so at specific places.

After the group announced its new adventure, several people asked if they could join the trip, and the team has devised ways for them to do so.

Wanderlust Ghana members share detailed plans of stopovers where others can join their historic trip. Photo credit: Wanderlust Ghana

In a Facebook post, Wanderlust Ghana said they would stop in Berlin and stay for a day, and encouraged people in Europe who want to be a part of history to meet them there.

However, the group's first major stop will be in Dubai, where they will stay for almost a week.

"Our accredited Travel Agents in Ghana are organising travel packages for those interested in meeting up in Dubai for a 6 day action packed vacation. We will drive together into the desert for dune bashing, desert Safari amongst others. The packages are attached to this post."

The next major stop will be Johannesburg, South Africa. Packages for a two-day road trip will also be arranged.

Other interested people can join the six members from Benin for an overnight party, after which they will drive together in a convoy to Ghana.

Netizens comment on Wanderlust trip

Social media users reacted to the post by Wanderlust Ghana. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

Kai Gbesorgbor said:

“Now I want to cry 😭😭😭 take me back to Dubai 😭😭”

Yaw Boakye Agyeman wrote:

“Let's meet in Dubai and eat some Ghana Jollof wai.”

Nana Efah Obeng-Kwakye asked:

“Can one drive his own car to meet up the team in Benin to jam?”

Nana Ama Agyeman Kobia said:

“Wow❤️❤️❤️”

Wanderlust members beg for food on trip

YEN.com.gh previously wrote that the Ghanaians who drove from Accra to London in 2023 begged for food in Morocco on the trip.

They explained that even though they had prepared enough provisions for the epic trip, they still encountered some challenges.

After Wanderlust had made the disclosure, several people commented and applauded their resilience in completing their journey.

