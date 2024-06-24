A young man who returned to Ghana to invest in the real estate sector has shared his experience after touring some properties in Accra

He said after visiting the properties, he was shocked to find out that most of the houses were purchased by Ghanaians living and working in Ghana

Consequently, the young man said he doesn't believe anyone making genuine money in Ghana could afford those houses, considering the average earnings in the country

A Ghanaian who recently returned home after many years abroad has opened up about his experience dealing with the business community in Ghana.

The man identified on TikTok as @alonewithgodd said he returned to Ghana to invest in some business, however, after exploring the real estate industry, he did not believe most people in the country are making their money genuinely.

The US borgar who returned home Photo credit: @alonewithgodd/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He said after touring around some of the real estate properties in Accra, he was surprised to find out that most of the houses he visited were all bought mainly by Ghanaians living in Ghana.

Sharing his personal experience, @alonewithgodd said a property he wanted to acquire was priced at $130,000, equivalent to GH¢1,967,553.90, with a lease agreement of 39 years.

In addition to the lease terms, he said the property owner told him he would pay between $150 to $350 (GH¢2,166 to GH¢5,054) monthly as service fee charges.

In a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, the young man said that considering the average earnings in Ghana, Ghanaians couldn't afford those houses, which cost thousands of US dollars.

"If you live in Ghana and you look at the average earning of a Ghanaian, there is no way anyone living in Ghana making money from the system genuinely should be able to afford those properties. It's not possible," he opined.

"After trying to invest in Ghana, I can conclude most Ghanaians are not making genuine income," he further stated in a caption accompanying his TikTok video.

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians on social media who chanced the video on his TikTok page reacted, telling him that people living and working in Ghana could purchase those properties.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to the video.

@Nana Deep said:

"Be there !! People are making wild genuine money in Ghana. Go to Makola market and see!"

@alonewithgodd replied:

"Bro are you assuming or you personally know one mokola woman buying units for 150k and running it or living in it?"

@Lickzstar also said:

"This shd send a msg to U ppl living in the diaspora to humble yourselves. There're so many opportunities here. Abossey okai ppl r makn a lot of money."

@KofiGoodDeeds reacted:

"You are absolutely right my brother. Ewifo nkotii."

@Nana Osei also reacted:

"Most are owned by politicians and their cronies bro. So you know already."

After five years in the UK, a Ghanaian man builds his own house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man currently resident in the UK has taken to social media to flaunt a house he is building.

The man, who has been in the UK for five years, posted photos of the house as proof of the investment he made.

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the young man on the house he was building.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh