A Ghanaian businessman surprised his mechanic by filling the fuel tank of the mechanic's car for free

The man said his mechanic was kind and honest, hence his decision to fill his tank to show his appreciation for all he does

Several people who watched the video on social media thanked the entrepreneur for his generosity

Victor Elorm Morgah, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, surprised his mechanic by filling the mechanic's fuel tank before returning the car.

According to him, the mechanic has been the main person who works on his car for about five years.

Victor Elorm Morgah said he decided to be generous to his mechanic, Tugah, because he is a kind and generous fellow. Photo credit: morvicel & benjamin.tugah

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, Victor said that Tugah, his mechanic, has always been kind and honest to him.

“I met him about 4 to 5 years ago, and he has been my main mechanic. One thing I like about him is that he is very kind and honest.”

Victor Elorm Morgah added that his mechanic has never overcharged him and never attempted to extort money from him. Victor added that when his car breaks down and Tugah has to repair it, the latter gives him his car to use.

“This is the fourth time I’m using his car. Every time he gives it to me, I try to buy some fuel to top up. But today, I want to fill the tank to thank him for his kindness.”

The entrepreneur bought over GH¢500 worth of fuel to fill Tugah's car before returning it. The mechanic was overjoyed when he saw what had happened.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud generous Ghanaian man

Several people commended Victor for being generous. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Kwame Amporful said:

“When are you surprising your travel agents, please? The entire team at Lumina is waiting.🤔”

Selorm Dornyoh wrote:

“When are you also surprising your musicians?”

Elikem Kotoko said:

“Me, the thing I wan write I no fit oo…Congratulations bro, such little acts of kindness go a very long way to impact more. Next time buy V-power give am”

Nii Dzoma wrote:

“He is my mechanic too”

Kwame Anokye Nkansah Jnr said:

“Things I love to see. God bless you and Tuga”

Selasie Richie Gollo wrote:

“I’ve got a new mechanic then”

Jojo Chartei Quansah said:

“The last statement, like Tuga dey make big mistake oh. ✋🏾😂”

Francis Lawer Fiergbor wrote:

“This is the work God instructed us to do. Do good! God bless you”

Awura Ama Konadu said:

“Aww Rep3lla Nyame nhyira wo wate. As you've put a smile on his face, may God do same for you”

