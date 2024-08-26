Melinda Seyram Njibiche, a young Ghanaian girl, who hails from Kasoa, has gained admission to Harvard Graduate School of Education to pursue further studies

Ms Melinda will study for an Ed.M. in Education Leadership, Organizations, and Entrepreneurship program

Ghanaians on LinkedIn congratulated Ms Melinda for her success upon coming across her post

A Ghanaian girl, Ms Melinda Seyram Njibiche has shared an exciting new beginning in her life abroad.

Ms Melinda Seyram Njibiche stated in a social media post that she has been admitted to the Harvard Graduate School of Education to pursue a master's programme.

Melinda Seyram Njibiche. a Ghanaian girl from Kasoa in the Central Region gains admission to Harvard Graduate School. Photo credit: Melinda Seyram Njibiche/LinkedIn.

In a LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ms Melinda, who hails from Kasoa, in the Central Region of Ghana, said she had been accepted to the Ivy League school to read an Ed.M. in Education Leadership, Organizations, and Entrepreneurship program.

Her course of study will concentrate on global, international, and comparative education.

The young Ghanaian lady gained admission after completing some foundation courses she undertook at Harvard.

Ms Melinda, an alumnus of the University of Education, Winneba and the University of Ghana, expressed her excitement in a long post on LinkedIn.

"Today marks the completion of my foundation courses at Harvard, and I couldn't be more excited to start the Fall semester. From June 4th to August 23rd, this journey has been incredibly impactful. I'm deeply grateful to the amazing community that made this possible," she stated.

Ms Melinda Seyram Njibiche also thanked her former lecturer, some individuals, and family members who have played key roles in her journey thus far.

"I also want to thank Margaret Ismaila my lecturer at the University of Ghana, who always encouraged me to strive for excellence even beyond my undergraduate degree. And to Mama Laryea (Ed.D) the Chief of Party at USAID/Ghana Partnership for Education: Learning, her passion for female leadership and dedication to education continues to inspire me," she said.

"Lastly, I must acknowledge one of my fathers, EMMANUEL ANSAH for his unwavering support. Also, my family, friends, and the community of people who made this happen!" she further said.

LinkedIn community congratulates Ms Melinda

Ms Melinda's LinkedIn community congratulated her on her achievement in the comment section of the post.

@Frank Obeng Addae wrote:

"Congratulations Melinda Seyram Njibiche! Let's find time to connect. I will be at the Harvard Griffin GSAS International Students orientation as a student panel member on Wednesday August 28. If you will be there, let me know so that we can link up! I will be there until the reception is over!"

@Bismark Addo also wrote:

"Congratulations Melinda Seyram Njibiche. Cheers to endless possibilities ahead."

