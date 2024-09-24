A proud father has celebrated his daughter after she completed three years of secondary education

In a video, the Ghanaian father presented his daughter, who is his first child, with a whopping GH¢100,000 as a gift

Netizens praised the Ghanaian father for his gesture towards his daughter with many wishing the same for themselves

A proud Ghanaian father could not hold back his joy after his first daughter completed senior high school.

The man's daughter was part of the final-year SHS students who sat for the West Africa Secondary School Examination Certificate (WASSCE) this year.

A proud Ghanaian father gifts his daughter GH¢100,000 after she completed SHS. Photo credit: @spiritualfather05/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After returning home from school following her successful completion of secondary education, the young lady was greatly surprised by her father.

A video making rounds on social media showed the proud Ghanaian father, identified on TikTok as the Grand Master, presenting his daughter with a bundle of cash.

The man claimed in the video that the money he gave to his daughter amounted to GH¢100,000.

According to the proud father, he gave the money to his daughter to start off her life after completing SHS.

Aside from the money, the Ghanaian father also presented a brand-new iPhone 11 Pro Max to the young girl.

"My first daughter has complete SHS and if God has made it possible for her to complete school, then I'm giving her 1 billion (GH¢100,000) to put into her account," he said.

The young lady, in a caption of the video posted on her TikTok account, @lavish_baby5, thanked her father for the gifts.

"May God bless you daddy," she wrote.

Reactions to the man's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions to the Ghanaian father's gesture towards his daughter.

@Tina's closet said:

"I wish I had a family who loved me like this cuz I am the first born and I completed 4 years ago trying to understand and not give them pressure but later they sent my backbone to nursing who just completed last year it really pains me but I pray to God to bless me for me to become who I want to be."

@28th September also said:

"One father on the hand is always cursing his children after completing school…May God deliver us from evil parents."

@Danny Bless commented:

"I tap into this blessing...may I also do this for my first child in future."

SHS graduate celebrated by her mother

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian woman was overwhelmed with emotion as her daughter returned home after completing SHS.

In a video making rounds on social media, amid tears, the woman went on her knees to express gratitude to God for seeing her daughter through three years of secondary education

The heartwarming video highlighted a strong bond between the woman and her daughter.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh