He rebuked the Kasapa FM journalist for berating the Asantehene publicly on national television

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman has expressed disappointment in embattled Kasapa FM journalist Afia Pokua over her remarks about the Asantehene, Otunmfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Osebo, the Zaraman, who looked visibly displeased, stated that the journalist's actions and utterances were disrespectful.

"If you watched the way and manner Afia Pokua was speaking, it was as if she wields some kind of power."

Osebo lamented that Asatehene is not an ordinary individual, hence urging people to avoid acting in ways that impugn disrespect.

"This shows that this generation is very disrespectful. If not, how would someone even dare say something like this?" he fumed.

Ghanaians commend Osebo

Social media users who took to the video's comment section praised Osebo for her comments. Others also chided Afia Pokua for her comments about the Asantehene.

@christopheramegahgold1987 indicated:

"Asanteman is great and Rich people one love from AmegahGold."

@alloallo-nz8wq added:

"They should just joined the Ashanties Kingdom bcos they can never beat them."

@KofiKofi-ry4zv wrote:

"Osebo, u not fully healed, stay away from social media l can detect in ur speech. Take care bro."

@KazaEmmanuel indicated:

"Masa nobody is perfect so she says something and has apologised forgive her and stop prolonging things."

Kwawu denies Afia Pokua

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Pokua has been told that she is not from Kwawu as she has always believed.

The Manhyia palace chiefs opened up about her true identity when she went there to plead her case following derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The chiefs informed her that her mother was a Krobo and her father was a Frafra.

