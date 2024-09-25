Code Micky Sparks Laughter As He Rocks Tiny Crop Top While Breaking Down Stonebwoy's Jejereje
- Code Micky sparked funny reactions in a video as he broke down Stonebwoy's new single while rocking a tiny crop top and a fila Yoruba cap
- The content creator's antics as he broke down the lyrics, coupled with his fashion choice, got many social media users laughing
- Dr Louisa, the wife of Stonebwoy, had a hilarious reaction in the comments section of the video on Instagram
Popular Ghanaian content creator Code Micky has gone viral after sharing a video in which he humorously breaks down Stonebwoy's new song while wearing a tiny crop top and a fila Yoruba cap.
The video, posted on Instagram, TikTok, and X, grabbed the attention of Ghanaians for both the lyrics explanation and Code Micky's unusual outfit choice, which had netizens amused.
In the video, Code Micky dissected the meaning of Stonebwoy's song, focusing on the word Jejereje. According to Code Micky, it refers to someone who gets into trouble because of their mouth and what they say. His animated reaction and exaggerated gestures excited his followers.
Dr Louisa, the wife of Stonebwoy, happened to be one of the many people in the comments section of the post as she left a humorous comment. She screamed "Eiii Code" alongside numerous laughing emojis. Her reaction got many social media users laughing.
Code Micky gets many laughing
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
nagvikado said:
"Her Code you don’t listing to advice ong😂😂Didnt I tell you not to wear this top!"
Oheneba commented:
"eiii code 🤔 what are you wearing to decode their headache??"
Pizo💦KWAME said:
"Aaaah what’s the top called cos eiiiiiiii😂😂"
BIG IKE🥷 said:
"Arh code which attire be this 😹💔"
beautiful_thelma said:
" it’s always his seriousness for me 😂😂 Code you Erh !! You !! Herh"
Stonebwoy releases music video for Jejereje
Stonebwoy capitalised on the attention Jejereje has garnered since its release and dropped a music video for it.
YEN.com.gh reported that the video had an impressive cast, which included famous actress Sheena Gakpe.
Followers and admirers of Stonebwoy shared their thoughts on the new music video on social media.
