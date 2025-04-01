Pastor John Wesley Amenuku Agble of the Apostolic Recovery Movement has criticised businessman Daniel McKorley over his recent comments

According to Pastor Agble, Mr McKorley's comments were misguided and uninformed

The pastor argued that the church has made significant contributions to Ghana's development, particularly in education, healthcare, and agriculture

The head pastor of the Apostolic Recovery Movement, John Wesley Amenuku Agble, has taken umbrage with businessman Daniel McKorley over his recent comments criticising the overzealousness of Ghanaians towards religion.

Mr McKorley, founder of the McDan Group, had earlier expressed concerns that Ghanaians tend to focus more on religious activities than work and productivity.

Speaking at a youth forum, the renowned businessman argued that this mindset hinders the country's economic progress and development.

These remarks, however, seemed to have incurred the wrath of the Christian community in Ghana.

In a video circulating on social media, Pastor John Wesley Amenuku Agble took issue with Mr McKorley, affectionately referred to as McDan.

According to the pastor, McDan's comments were misguided and uninformed, cautioning him against undermining the role of religion in national development.

He argued that the church, and by extension, religion, has played a vital role in the progress of the country, making significant contributions in all aspect of Ghana's socio-economic spheres.

The man of God further stated that the challenges faced by the country were not caused by the overzealousness of Ghanaians towards religion.

"Bad leadership is the problem of Ghana. Look at what is happening - ECG cables, that's not the problem of Ghana. Is it the prayer that people go and pray at church that's the problem? I saw it and I said, 'Look at this man. You want to attack prayer?' I don't blame you," he said.

"Look at the churches' contribution to the development of Ghana. Check most of the secondary schools - are they not mission schools? Orphanages, hospitals, even agriculture. Look at what Christo Asafo has done in this nation. Look at the farms - that has contributed to the development of the nation. You want to attack the church, you want to attack prayer," he added.

Pastor John Wesley Amenuku Agble made these remarks while preaching to members of the Apostolic Recovery Movement.

Netizens react to the pastor's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the pastor's video:

@Chelsea4everA said:

"The man of God justifies his point …. I’m touch and moved….. McDan also had a big point tbh."

@johnmufti also said:

"The justifications of this man of God top notch, Ghana’s problem isn’t religion is more than that."

@posiogh commented:

"They will always have something to say about anyone who tells them the truth."

