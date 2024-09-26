Stonebwoy released the music video of his hit song, Jejereje and it featured curvy model Sheena Gakpe as the femme fatale

His wife, Dr Louisa Satekla's comment about the diminutive man, Kofi, falling in love with Sheena's curves got many laughing

Many social media users commented about that scene in the music video and also had positive reviews of the trending track

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Curvy model and accountant, Sheena Gakpe, got many people excited when she flaunted her curves in dancehall musician, Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video.

Dr Louisa reacts to Sheena Gakpe flaunting her curves in Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video. Image credit: @sheenagakpe and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Sheena Gakpe in Stonebwoy's Jejereje video

The curvy socialite was in sporty clothes, wearing green leggings and a long-sleeved top that accentuated her fine curves.

In the scene that got many people talking, Sheena was jogging on the street when she caught the attention of a diminutive man known as Kofi.

The man took her number, and as they walked off, another man at the corner of the road intercepted them to claim he was the rightful lover of the curvy model.

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, shared a snippet of the music video on Instagram and jokingly told fans to tag men like Kofi who like ladies with such curves.

"Eiiii Kofi! Something must kill a man 🤣🤣 Tag a Kofi and run 🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🤣🤣🤣," Dr Satekla wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Below is Dr Louisa's post about the Jejereje music video:

Reactions to Sheena Gakpe in the music video

Many people shared positive reviews of the song and the Jejereje music video in the comments section.

Others also talked about the romantic scene where a diminutive man fell in love with Sheena Gakpe and discussed how that scene made them laugh.

nigga_faid said:

"Banger 🔥🔥🔥 and it’s trending 👏👏 that’s how we like it on the street!!!!"

djsedem said:

"Globally neck pressing tune"

stevedontee said:

"Kofi carry big problem come , way Ebi ee naa go solve am 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

jayke_computers said:

"Aswear, I am Kofi and we like Nyash 😂😂😂"

official_lellyko said:

"Awww you people should let Kofi breathe. 😢😢 Why always KOFI 😢"

anamilokceiling_official said:

I love this music 🎶 it has taken me back my country … extramusica

saint.cedy said:

"This Kofi is different, me de3 😂😂😂😂"

Below is Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video:

Stonebwoy connects with Enioluwa

YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy connected with Nigerian content creator Enioluwa to promote his newly released Jejereje song.

Stonebwoy was enjoying a plate of meat and a drink when the Nigerian star joined him, leading to a conversation and then singing together.

The humorous antics that Stonebwoy and Enioluwa displayed in the trending video got many Ghanaians laughing in the comments section.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh